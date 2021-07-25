UW System: Got vaccinated? Enter raffle for $7,000 scholarships

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -In an effort to get students vaccinated before the upcoming school year, the University of Wisconsin System is rolling out a program to encourage vaccinations across 12 of its 13 universities.

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson announced Sunday the 70 for 70 campaign. If 70% of students at a UW System university get vaccinated against COVID-19, each vaccinated student can enter in a raffle for one of 70 scholarships worth $7,000 each.

Each student must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series by Oct. 15 in order to receive the scholarship.

The 70 scholarships will be divided proportionally among the different universities based on student enrollment figures. That number may change based on how many universities reach the 70% threshold.

The UW System said it selected this percentage based on estimates of what it would take to reach herd immunity.

A statement from the UW System said this campaign is key for students to have a “normal” and “safe” experience.

“Getting students vaccinated now is why the UW System is making this commitment,” said UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson. “We are investing for success and vaccinated students will not only keep our campuses safe and healthy but also help us to avoid the human and capital costs associated with outbreaks we want to prevent.”

Thompson added that higher vaccination rates are key “especially in the face of the looming threat the Delta variant poses.”

All universities are eligible for the program except for the UW-Madison location.

Student government associations at the universities can also earn up to $5,000 for promoting student vaccinations once they reach the 70% threshold.

As it works to encourage COVID-19 vaccines, the UW System said it will not require students to be vaccinated in order to return this fall.

Officials estimate the 70 for 70 campaign to cost around $500,000. It will be funded by the UW System.

