UW System announces scholarship incentive for fully vaccinated students

(WEAU)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin System announced a new incentive program for students fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “70 for 70″ campaign, announced by UW System President Tommy Thompson will award 70, $7,000 scholarships to students across the system. Only students attending universities that reach at least 70 percent vaccination rates are eligible for the drawing.

Thompson said it’s a program to encourage vaccinations across the system.

“It’s going to allow the students to have that full college experience, which we promised,” Thompson explained. “75% of their classes will be in person, and in order to do that... in order to make everybody safe, we’re asking you to vax up!”

UW System will also work closely with student government officials and other student organizations to promote vaccinations. Student governments that help with the “70 for 70″ campaign could receive up to $5,000.

“Getting students vaccinated now is why the UW System is making this commitment,” said Thompson in a press release. “We are investing for success and vaccinated students will not only keep our campuses safe and healthy, but also help us to avoid the human and capital costs associated with outbreaks we want to prevent.”

