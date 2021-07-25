Painted rocks take over Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people are questioning where some of the painted rocks hidden at popular parks, in neighborhoods and around local businesses in Stevens Point are coming from. District 1 Brewing Company is the culprit. Their goal is to bring people together through rock painting.

District 1 Brewing Company hosted “Rock the Brewery” Sunday. Community members were invited to get creative and paint the rocks. Some chose to write something inspirational, while others painted pictures.

The Brewing company wanted to have this event now because they are seeing more people becoming more comfortable going to community events then they were a few months ago because of COVID-19.

“Now that everyone is kind of coming out and getting back together, it’s just a nice way to bring people together, get ideas from other artists maybe, and meet new people,” said Rebecca Suehring, Tap Room Associate at District 1 Brewing Company.

A rock painter at the event said that it was a great opportunity to spend time with friends and people she doesn’t see as often because she now lives in Madison, but Stevens Point is where her family lives. She enjoyed quality time with her mom while she is home and said she hopes to come back for other events.

Families with little kids also came to join in on the fun. They loved getting their hands messy and painting as many rocks as they could. One little girl said she wanted to paint one for each family member.

District 1 Brewing Company made some of their own and hid them around town, mostly at popular parks. If you find one made by District 1 the rock will say to bring it in and trade it for a free drink of choice.

If you are looking for something to do this evening, you could go on a scavenger hunt to find those rocks. District 1 also hosts an event on the last Sunday of the month every and often has more throughout the week. You can check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.