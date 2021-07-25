First Alert Weather: Risk of strong to severe storms in the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the last Sunday of July, and only 6 months until Christmas Day. Nicer today when it comes to less humid conditions in the region and no storms. It will remain rather warm with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 80s to around 90.

A great pool day weather-wise. (WSAW)

Another good night for stargazing and checking out the nearly full moon in the sky. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, while the upper 50s to low 60s central and south.

More humid for the days ahead. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start on Monday, followed by increasing clouds later in the day. It will be more humid. There is a risk of storms late in the day across parts of the Northwoods. Those storms could then migrate southeast into Central Wisconsin during the evening. The potential exists for strong storms which could produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated hail. Highs on Monday around 90.

Storms could impact the Northwoods toward evening Monday. (WSAW)

Storms could be impacting parts of the region Monday evening. (WSAW)

The storms will wind down Monday night. Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, continued humid. A chance of storms during the evening in Central Wisconsin. Once again, some of those storms might be strong to severe. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a First Alert Weather Day in North Central Wisconsin. It will be hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front is expected to drive toward the region late in the day, likely sparking storms. The storms are anticipated to be strong to severe with strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall the main threats. The risk of storms could be from mid to late afternoon into the late evening hours. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Quieter weather to end the week and less humid. A fair amount of sunshine Thursday through next Sunday. Highs Thursday in the upper 70s, rising to the mid 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

