First Alert Weather Day: Potential for strong to severe storms late Monday into Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday from the late afternoon into Monday night for the potential of strong to severe storms with damaging winds, localized heavy rainfall, and a chance of hail.

Turning more humid on Monday as a warm front shifts into North Central Wisconsin as the day goes along. Storms are expected to fire across parts of Minnesota Monday afternoon and slide southeast across the Northwoods and may push as far south as Highway 29 Monday evening into Monday night.

The main threats are strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, which could cause localized flooding, and a chance of hail up to 1″ in diameter.

Hot and humid conditions will be the story across the Wisconsin River Valley through mid-week, with the potential of an additional First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday for the risk of severe storms from late afternoon into Wednesday evening as low pressure and a cold front work through the region. Threats for damaging winds, large hail, and torrential downpours could affect more of the area.

