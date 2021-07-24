Wayne Steffenhagen celebration of life to be held Saturday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Over a thousand people are expected to attend the celebration of life for late D.C. Everest Football and Track head coach Wayne Steffenhagen on Saturday. The event will take place at the field named in his honor, with the social part of the night starting at 5 p.m., and the program at 7.

Steffenhagen, who passed in February, was the Evergreens head football coach for 33 years, winning five state championships, 277 games, and 16 Wisconsin Valley Conference championships.

“Number one, he deserves it,” says current D.C. Everest Football head coach Tim Strehlow, who coached and played under Steffenhagen. “I think back to when he retired and things like that, we should’ve had something for him, and we haven’t.

“I guess the biggest thing I always think about is I wish he was able to be here. I wish he was able to hear the things that people are going to say about him and be here.”

The event was so important to those close to the late coach that an entire board was created to help organize the event.

“People care so much about the Steffenhagen family and everything they had done for not only Everest Football, but Everest Track and the community.” says Todd Bohm, who also coached and played under Steffenhagen. “People stepped up and volunteered, and we really wanted to reach across the time span that coach Steffenhagen had been here at D.C. Everest.

“So we have people representing all the way back from the 1970′s on our board all the way until players that had just graduated a few years ago that really weren’t even coached by coach Steffenhagen, but yet he had such a great relationship and had left such a great stamp on this program that they really wanted to be part of it.”

The event is free and open to the public. NewsChannel 7 will be live at the event.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.