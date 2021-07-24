Wausau Downtown Airport to host AirVenture Cup Race for the first time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Planes are soaring into town from across the country Friday to participate in the AirVenture Cup Race Sunday.

More than 70 planes will be in town for the 400-mile race.

People are welcome to the airport Saturday morning for breakfast from 7:30-10:30. The airport is also hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase the race planes. People can interact with them and talk with the pilots who will be competing Sunday.

One plane that isn’t competing but caught the eye of spectators was the World War II Curtis P-40.

Pilot of the plane, Taylor Stevenson traveled from Texas to showcase the plane. He said he was most looking forward to interacting with the kids and telling the story of the plane’s history.

“You don’t know which one is going to invent the next generation of aircraft, so it’s really about giving them the tools, the knowledge, and really the draw to do that,” Stevenson said.

“It’s really easy to sit at home in front of a computer screen, but I’d say it’s more fun to come out here and see, smell and touch history,” he added.

The three-day event started Friday that leads into the race Sunday.

Another breakfast will happen before the race Sunday morning from 6:30-9:30. The race will start at 9 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Downtown Airport.

They will then travel northeast to Sawyer International Airport in Marquette, MI, then turn northwest to Ontonagon County Airport in Ontonagon, MI.

They’re fly across the south shore of Lake Superior to John F Kennedy Memorial Airport in Ashland, WI, and then to the finish line at Merrill Municipal Airport. After finishing the race, planes will return to land at the Wausau Downtown Airport in Wausau, WI.

This is the first year for the round-robin course.

This event opens for the annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in and convention. It’s free, but donations are accepted.

