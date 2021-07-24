Advertisement

‘Wausau 24’ makes a comeback with a new owner this year

'Wausau 24' returned to the Nine County Mile Forest.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Wausau 24′ mountain bike race and trail run returned this year to the Nine Mile Co. Forest.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. But this year, people came back into it like it never went away. Director and new owner of the race, Rebecca Tulley said she didn’t know what to expect heading into this year’s event. “Coming out of covid, we had some low registration numbers initially, but tons of late registrations. A lot of people, I think realized out nice the weather is, they got out on their bike early in the summer and decided ‘hey, I wanted to try something new,” she said.

Mountain bike racers can participate in a 6, 12, or 24-hour race. It started Saturday morning at 10. The racers can compete alone or in teams. The youngest racer participating is 8-years-old, while the oldest is 68.

Click here to see the results of the race.

