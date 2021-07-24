Advertisement

New aquatic center opens in Marshfield

Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Facility in Marshfield
Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Facility in Marshfield(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center in Marshfield is now open to the public.

Director of Parks & Recreation Department for the City of Marshfield, Justin Casperson, said this project was in the works for over two decades.

“It’s been over 20 years since they first proposed the idea of replacing the 85-year-old Hefko Pool,” Caspserson explained.

The pool is open daily, with limited hours everyday. The entry fee ranges from $3-6.

“Our facility can hold 600 people, so that’s quite a few people,” Capserson said. “We anticipated a high demand.”

Casperson said the city hopes the facility will makeup for the lack of waterways the city has.

“We lack in some ponds, lakes, streams creeks, things of that nature,” Casperson explained, “so, this is kind of the recreational opportunity for water in a summer for Marshfield.”

The facility has three water slides, two diving boards, basketball hoops, a full concession stand and more. Residents and those who plan to visit from out of town said they are eager about the new summer activity.

“It’s something to do, it’s great exercise. It’s a great place to go if you want to do something with your family,” said James Reich.

“Since 2020 and since kids weren’t able to go anywhere,” Jacob Lee said, “it’s great to have more stuff to do.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR confirmation fight brewing after Wausau board chair refuses to leave
Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns
A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards

Latest News

World War II Curtis P-40 on display at Wausau's Downtown Airport.
Wausau Downtown Airport to host AirVenture Cup Race for the first time
Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
Marathon Co. Judge addresses case backlog issue
Planes race over skies of Wausau this weekend in Airventure Cup Race
Planes race over skies of Wausau this weekend in Airventure Cup Race
New bill would help people affected by opioid abuse
New bill would help people affected by opioid abuse