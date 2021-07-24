New aquatic center opens in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center in Marshfield is now open to the public.

Director of Parks & Recreation Department for the City of Marshfield, Justin Casperson, said this project was in the works for over two decades.

“It’s been over 20 years since they first proposed the idea of replacing the 85-year-old Hefko Pool,” Caspserson explained.

The pool is open daily, with limited hours everyday. The entry fee ranges from $3-6.

“Our facility can hold 600 people, so that’s quite a few people,” Capserson said. “We anticipated a high demand.”

Casperson said the city hopes the facility will makeup for the lack of waterways the city has.

“We lack in some ponds, lakes, streams creeks, things of that nature,” Casperson explained, “so, this is kind of the recreational opportunity for water in a summer for Marshfield.”

The facility has three water slides, two diving boards, basketball hoops, a full concession stand and more. Residents and those who plan to visit from out of town said they are eager about the new summer activity.

“It’s something to do, it’s great exercise. It’s a great place to go if you want to do something with your family,” said James Reich.

“Since 2020 and since kids weren’t able to go anywhere,” Jacob Lee said, “it’s great to have more stuff to do.”

