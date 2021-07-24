First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms will push through the region early this morning, exiting by 9 AM. Clouds will gradually break for some sunshine around midday, leading to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Mainly clear tonight, which will be perfect conditions to check out the moon and do some stargazing. A bit less muggy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A good deal of sunshine on Sunday, noticeably less humid, but still very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be well into the 80s to around 90, with heat index values in the upper 80s to mid 90s. (WSAW)

The new work week features the return of humid conditions. Sunshine along with some clouds on Monday. Afternoon readings climbing close to 90. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms Monday night.

Storms are possible Monday night and on Tuesday. A possible First Alert Day Risk Tuesday. (WSAW)

Tuesday features intervals of sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. Some storms on Tuesday may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours the main threats. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s. Sunshine along with some clouds on Wednesday, hot, and humid. Highs close to 90. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler on Thursday. Daytime temps topping out in the mid 80s. Sunshine and clouds on Friday with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

