Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues this weekend

Clouds breaking for sunshine by this afternoon and rather humid.
Early storms and clouds giving way to sunshine by afternoon. Hot and humid.
Early storms and clouds giving way to sunshine by afternoon. Hot and humid.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms will push through the region early this morning, exiting by 9 AM. Clouds will gradually break for some sunshine around midday, leading to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Mainly clear tonight, which will be perfect conditions to check out the moon and do some stargazing. A bit less muggy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A good deal of sunshine on Sunday, noticeably less humid, but still very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be well into the 80s to around 90, with heat index values in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Highs will be well into the 80s to around 90, with heat index values in the upper 80s to mid 90s.(WSAW)

The new work week features the return of humid conditions. Sunshine along with some clouds on Monday. Afternoon readings climbing close to 90. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms Monday night.

Storms are possible Monday night and on Tuesday. A possible First Alert Day Risk Tuesday.
Storms are possible Monday night and on Tuesday. A possible First Alert Day Risk Tuesday.(WSAW)

Tuesday features intervals of sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. Some storms on Tuesday may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours the main threats. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s. Sunshine along with some clouds on Wednesday, hot, and humid. Highs close to 90. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler on Thursday. Daytime temps topping out in the mid 80s. Sunshine and clouds on Friday with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa
3 Lincoln Hills youth charged with causing nearly $100K damage at youth prison
A Menards storefront (FILE PHOTO).
Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards
Investigation
3 deaths in southwestern Wisconsin investigated as homicide
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns

Latest News

Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the main threats overnight into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Strong storms overnight into Saturday morning
Storms overnight into Saturday morning. Clouds to sun in the afternoon, rather warm, and humid.
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Storms are expected late tonight into Saturday morning. Following the storms, hot and humid on...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Showers & storms ending overnight. More storms late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast