Wausau man builds birdhouses for veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gina White started the Two Hearts Project to raise awareness about heart disease after her brother passed away. Her husband, Joshua is adding a project of his own to help her reach more people.

The couple is not only doing this to raise awareness of heart disease, but also to spread joy amongst themselves and the community. Joshua is building birdhouses for veterans. “This is just what I’m good at,” he said.

Joshua has been woodworking for more than a decade. “I really like doing it,” He said. “A lot of older veterans in nursing homes don’t have much to do and it’s nice watching the birds out the windows,” Joshua noted.

He’s using recycled supplies to bring the project to life. He said that gallons of paint were donated by people from the community. He is also using reclaimed wood pallets that would otherwise be thrown away.

He spends his free time doing something he knows will make other people happy. His efforts add to Gina’s; making and donating things to people to remember her brother. “And let’s be honest, we do this to make ourselves feel good too,” Joshua said.

They are using both their talent and interest as a way to cope with the loss of a loved one. “Just kind of meditation of it, it’s very relaxing. I know veterans can, it can be rough for ‘em. My dad didn’t talk too much about his service,” he said.

This is Joshua’s way of remembering his dad that served and recently passed away. “It’s like they’re watching over me while I’m doing this, it’s kind of nice to think about,” he said as he looked up to the pictures of his dad and brother-in-law near his workbench.

His goal is to continue this for as long as he can. “I don’t ever see myself stopping this cause it’s fun, you get to look at your work,” he said.

He said he couldn’t do all of this without his wife. They are each other’s support system. “He’s my rock, so it’s nice to have him he can do his own thing and we just have our own projects and we love to make someone smile and make somebody happy,” Gina said.

The couple said to reach out to them on their Facebook page if you know of any veterans that would like a birdhouse.

