Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR confirmation fight brewing after Wausau board chair refuses to leave
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns
Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Firefighters battle 83 wildfires across 13 states
Extreme heat, drought fuel Western wildfires
Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the main threats overnight into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Strong storms overnight into Saturday morning