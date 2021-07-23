Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers, Adams cut off extension talks, are in a “bad place”

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds off New York Giants defensive back...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds off New York Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine (25) with a stiff arm during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -With less than a week to go before training camp after what’s already been a tumultuous offseason for the Packers, the team and star wide receiver Davante Adams have stopped negotiations of a long-term contract extension and are in a “bad place”.

The conflict was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams, coming off arguably the greatest season by a wideout in franchise history, reportedly wants to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, a title currently held by the Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins. So far, Green Bay doesn’t appear to be ready to make that happen.

The Packers will begin camp next week with more questions surrounding them than any team in the league, with the Adams situation on top of the ongoing mystery of whether Aaron Rodgers will show up in Titletown.

