Marathon Co. Judge addresses case backlog issue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Judge Michael Moran said COVID-19 is the biggest factor that contributed to the backlog of cases. But, he’s hopeful for the future to get back to normal with the help of a new ordinance and pilot program.

Marathon County Board Educational Meeting made an ordinance Thursday to establish the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) to work on the issue. The council will be made up of criminal justice stakeholders.

“We are moving forward to catch up from that period of time,” Judge Moran said.

Delays in trials pushed misdemeanor offenders onto the streets.

“You can’t necessarily hold misdemeanor cases for more than 60 days, really, without having them be released or go to trial,” Moran said. He said they are doing their best to address the overload of repeat offenders, including those that bail jump.

Moran said the system is trying to get more creative with scheduling court dates and adding more judges and prosecutors. He said they are also prioritizing cases that could put the public at risk.

“We’re trying to do our best. But I believe it’s manageable and I believe having the sixth branch, the other judge, and also another district attorney, a full staff of people in the courthouse meeting together face to face rather than on Zoom, I’m confident we’re going to address these issues in a very positive way,” Moran said.

The pre-trial program is another avenue the county took to help reduce the number of offenders and used jail space. The program offers community service to work off fines, an assessment to determine supervision, drug and alcohol screening and daily reports, and classes.

“We’re hoping that has a great effect on people out on bond. It’s been a crazy year and we’re really trying to do our best to try to address those particular issues....I mean you can only do so much before a person is convicted because everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Moran said.

The Criminal Justice Collaborating Council will oversee the efforts. It will monitor trends, system-wide issues, and its programs. “I think it’s always great to have everybody get together and talk. I think another thing that has suffered from COVID is the lack of communication, face-to-face communication, and let’s face it there were very few people in this courthouse,” Moran said.

In-person trials have been happening for more than a month. Judge Moran said the new sixth branch judge will start on August 2.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.