Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Wausau animal shelter seeing an increase in animal intakes
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.
COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties

Latest News

FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Adaptive Communities, Inc. in Wausau
Wausau non-profit for adults with special needs is looking for more community engagement
Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa