Grilling with Sunrise 7: Shrimp Tacos and Mexican Street Corn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have made it to another Friday which means another edition of Grilling with Sunrise 7, and this week, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market is grilling up shrimp for Shrimp Tacos and corn on the cob for Mexican Street Corn.

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

1 lb. raw peeled and deveined shrimp

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

Tortilla shrimp sauce

16 oz sour cream

1 packet of fajita seasoning (about 1.2 oz.)

1 squeeze of lime

Tortilla shells

Taco toppings:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Coleslaw

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix your shrimp, olive oil, garlic powder, and chili powder. Set those ingredients aside. Then mix your sour cream, fajita seasoning, and lime.

Place your shrimp on your medium to medium-hot preheated grill (about 375 degrees) and flip after grilling for about 2 minutes. Grill an additional 2 minutes, or until shrimp reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Shrimp should turn pink in color.

Place your tortilla shells on the grill to warm them up. Spread your tortilla shrimp sauce on your tortilla shell. Add your shrimp and desired toppings.

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients:

4 Ears of corn

*Corn topping mixture

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup feta cheese

1 tablespoon garlic

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Juice and zest of 1 lime

Chili powder

Directions:

Soak your ears of corn in cold water for about 10 minutes prior to grilling.

Grill your corn on your 400-degree preheated grill for about 12 minutes, turning a quarter turn every 3-4 minutes.

Mix your toppings together. When corn is finished, top each cob with a generous amount of the corn topping mixture. Add a dash of chili powder to each one. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.