COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations

Vaccinators reported 4,432 more people in Wisconsin receiving a vaccine compared to 3,574 who completed their vaccine regimen (meaning they received a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine).

The state Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 49% of Wisconsin’s population is now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, or 2,852,120 people, including 59.6% of adults. That’s out of 51.4% of Wisconsinites who had at least one dose of vaccine, including 59.6% of adults.

Wisconsin is nearing a milestone 3 million people getting a “shot in the arm.” If current trends hold true, we should hit that milestone early next week.

Seventeen of the 19 counties in WBAY’s viewing area we’re tracking saw an increase in their population getting vaccinated, completing vaccinations, or both. Kewaunee and Sheboygan counties were the exceptions. Green Lake, Menominee, Waupaca and Winnebago counties saw the largest gains since Thursday’s report.

The increase in people getting vaccinations coincides with an increase in people testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The DHS reports Wisconsin averaged 274 new coronavirus cases each day over the past 7 days. Compare that to an average 149 cases last Friday and 91 cases the week before that. Testing identified 448 new cases since the last report. That helped to push the average positivity rate to 3.3% -- three-tenths of a percent higher than Thursday. Last year, health officials often cited 3% as the measure at which the spread of the virus is considered managed, and they’re concerned about the direction it’s trending.

Five more COVID-19 deaths bring the toll to 7,398 since March of 2020. The state says 3 of these were in the past month, but the state continues to average 1 death per day. The death rate is still 1.20% of all cases. None of the five deaths was in WBAY’s viewing area.

Thirty-seven more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s in line with our calculated average of 35 admissions per day. The latest data available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) until later this afternoon found 151 people currently hospitalized in the state, including 35 in ICUs, for COVID-19 care. Northeast health care region hospitals had 12 patients, with 3 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals had 9 COVID-19 patients, none in intensive care.

In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, communicable disease specialist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said “98.4% of cases are occurring in people who are not fully vaccinated.” Since January, the state had 145,759 confirmed and probable cases among people who weren’t fully vaccinated, compared to 2,390 confirmed or probable so-called “breakthrough” cases among the fully vaccinated. Westergaard couldn’t say how many people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment weren’t fully vaccinated -- or vaccinated at all -- but he expected that percentage to be even higher than 98.4%, since COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of the virus and most “breakthrough” cases who tested positive were asymptomatic.

DHS Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, “There is no county in Wisconsin that is adequately vaccinated.” An interactive map breaking vaccinations down by municipality and ZIP Code can be found on the DHS website.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.3% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 44.4% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 41.2% (+0.1) 39.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.6% (+0.1) 64.6% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.0% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 42.3% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.6% (+0.1) 43.0% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 45.2% (+0.2) 43.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.5% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.3% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.5% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 53.3% (+0.3) 49.6% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.8% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 51.2% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.8% (+0.1) 36.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.7% (+0.0) 47.8% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.3% (+0.3) 42.7% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.5% (+0.1) 35.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 49.3% (+0.2) 47.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 235,997 (49.8%) (+0.1) 226,991 (47.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 262,092 (47.7%) (+0.2) 251,278 (45.7%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,990,283 (51.4%) (+0.1) 2,852,120 (49.0%) (+0.1)

Health departments and school districts are urging parents to start getting kids 12 and up vaccinated by July 27 to ensure they vaccinations are fully effective on September 1, when many schools start the 2021-22 school year. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved so far for kids ages 12 to 17. A second dose is needed 3 weeks later, and it takes two weeks to take full effect.

The Winnebago County Health Department and Oshkosh Area School District are offering a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, July 24, from 9 A.M. to Noon. It’s at Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., during the Oshkosh Farmers Market. Anyone 12 and older is welcome. The clinic will also offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 32.0% received a dose (+0.3)/27.8% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 41.5% received a dose (+0.1)/38.0% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 43.8% received a dose (+0.1)/40.3% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.4% received a dose (+0.1)/45.5% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 56.3% received a dose (+0.1)/53.5% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 58.5% received a dose (+0.1)/55.9% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 68.8% received a dose (+0.1)/66.3% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.6% received a dose (+0.1)/81.6% completed (+0.0)

The increasing number of active cases -- people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 30 days -- is outpacing the number considered recovered.

February 5, 2020, to July 23, 2021

616,503 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,928 hospitalizations (5%)

7,398 deaths (1.20%)

3,894 cases still active (1%)

604,810 considered recovered (98%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,063 cases (+12) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,870 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,427 cases (+6) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,058 cases (+5) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,639 cases (27 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,677 cases (+1) (130 deaths)

Forest - 973 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,080 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,626 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 998 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,386 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,057 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,674 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,246 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,804 cases (+1) (41 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,553 cases (+0) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,933 cases (+3) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,796 cases (+18) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,951 cases (+6) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,992 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,229 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,456 cases (+7) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

