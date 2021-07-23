Advertisement

Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor

Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl contracts, scheduling, and player health and safety.
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Wisconsin athletic director and coach Barry Alvarez is joining the Big Ten as the special advisor for football.

Alvarez retired from Wisconsin after the past 18 years as AD and 16 seasons previously as coach of the Badgers. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Alvarez would be joining the conference, starting Aug. 2.

“I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly,” Warren said. “He means everything to this conference.”

Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl contracts, scheduling, and player health and safety.

Alvarez led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories as a head coach and went 119-74-4.

Warren also said Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank will replace Northwestern President Morton Schapiro as chairperson of the Big Ten Council of President and Chancellors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR confirmation fight brewing after Wausau board chair refuses to leave
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns
Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds off New York Giants defensive back...
REPORTS: Packers, Adams cut off extension talks, are in a “bad place”
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks...
Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade
Fans line Milwaukee streets to celebrating the Bucks at Championship Parade
Fans line Milwaukee streets to celebrating the Bucks at Championship Parade