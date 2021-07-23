3 Lincoln Hills youth charged with causing nearly $100K damage at youth prison

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Three juveniles from Lincoln Hills School are held on $100,000 cash bonds after they’re accused of causing significant damage to the facility Thursday night.

Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old are accused of destroying light fixtures, mirrors, and windows in one of the school’s units. Investigators said the teens also destroyed bathroom sinks, toilets, and stall dividers. The activity began around 9 p.m. Court documents said the teens also used the damaged items as weapons. They also armed themselves with mop sticks, a deck brush, and an 8-foot metal wall divider. Prosecutors said the teens threw sinks and toilets or parts of them at officers of the institution.

The teens also took over the staff booth where they used the main control panel to attempt to release other inmates from their rooms. However, no one else was released as the staff was able to manually shut doors that the defendants electronically opened. The main control panel was destroyed as a result of their actions. One of the teens is accused of also starting a fire by placing a metal object in an outlet. The fire caused the sprinkler system to activate.

One staff member was struck in the throat, causing them to instantly throw-up, and almost pass out. The staff member was taken to the hospital.

John Beard, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections said the damage was contained to one housing unit. “One staff member was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment and released. He is expected to return to work on Monday. No youth sustained injuries,” Beard explained in an email.

