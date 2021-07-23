3 deaths in southwestern Wisconsin investigated as homicide

WEST SALEM, Wis. - Workers discovered three bodies at the entrance to a quarry in southwestern Wisconsin, and authorities said they are investigating their deaths as a triple homicide.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to tell reporters how the three people died.

Wolf said the bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry. He said authorities are working to identify the victims and autopsies will be conducted. No one was in custody and there were no suspects as of midday Friday. The sheriff is seeking video from any nearby residents who might have security cameras.

