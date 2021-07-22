Wisconsin homes selling at fastest pace since tracking began

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Homes in Wisconsin are now selling at the fastest pace since the Wisconsin Realtor Association began tracking the number of days homes spent on the market.

The latest WRA report, from June, shows homes sell in 69 days, on average. That’s down from 96 days a year ago in June. Tracking by the WRA began in 2005.

“Homes continue to move very quickly, and buyers have been aggressive in their bidding. It’s common to see multiple offers when a home hits the market with the successful buyer coming in with few if any contingencies and even waiving inspection requirements. We expect these conditions to continue through the summer and into the fall,” said WRA board chair Mary Duff.

June home sales kept pace with sales in June 2020, whereas median prices rose 15.2% to $257,000 over the 12-month period.

