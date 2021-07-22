Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has shared a message that has now gone viral from a doctor in Alabama.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Dr. Brytney Cobia wrote in a Facebook post . “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk recited part of Dr. Cobia’s post during her opening remarks during the agency’s regular media briefing.

“We have plenty of vaccine. We have plenty of providers. We just need people to raise their hand,” Willems Van Dijk said. She continued to emphasize the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety asking, “Who do you know that has polio? Who do you know that has diphtheria... measles?”

The 98.4% of covid cases since January 2021 were linked to people who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Currently, 48.9% of the population is Wisconsin is fully vaccinated.

“No part of the state is adequately vaccinated,” she said. She said herd immunity will be achieved when 80% of the population is vaccinated.

DHS’ message was to enforce the reasons for vaccinations while also alerting the public to the state’s number of increasing cases and hospitalizations.

“All of our state has seen an increase in cases,” said , DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard

“The southeast and Fox Valley regions have seen increases in hospitalizations,” he added.

