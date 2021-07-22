Weddings look different after COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is a busy wedding season this year as everyone who postponed last year tries to fit in to a calendar busy with celebrations already booked. For a lot of those, things are looking less traditional.

“There’re more weekday weddings, which has been interesting just because with 2020 everyone shifted, so in 2021 everyone had to get in where they could. It’s been crazy finding vendors for weddings. I mean DJs are booked, caterers are booked. 2021 has been interesting for sure,” said wedding planner Kasey Greenheck.

The size of weddings is another thing that Greenheck says has changed since COVID-19. It started out from necessity since gatherings had to be smaller and socially distant. Micro-weddings are catching on though, since having less than 50 guests allows for more interesting food and décor, and puts more focus on the ceremony rather than the “event.”

“The purpose of the wedding is the couple getting married. I think a lot of people are really honing in on who they want to be there, being intimate. Again, the guest experience is very important,” Greenheck said.

With life slowly returning to normal, Greenheck says she sees a range of COVID-19 era precautions. Some couples say they are not worried about the virus and don’t require any safety measures. Others are still planning masks for all, sanitizer stations and distancing, especially if some of the guests fall into high risk groups.

