WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a...
Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a seagull latched onto one of the girl’s face.(Robert Reed / CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) - A teenager from New Jersey will never forget her friend’s birthday after getting slapped in the face by a seagull while on a thrill ride at an amusement park in the area.

“A bird flew on my face! A bird flew on my face!” Kiley Holman screamed to her friend Georgia, who was turning 14.

The teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood when a seagull latched onto the 13-year-old girl’s face.

“I was trying to tell her, but she told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up,” Holman told WABC in an interview.

Video from the ride shows the bird grab onto Holman’s neck for a few seconds before she peels it away.

“When I got shot up, then, I saw it and it was going the opposite way and it came back and hit me right in the face,” Holman told WPVI in an interview. “It felt really light and only left the tiniest scratch.”

The news organization says parents standing below the ride thought tickets were falling, but it turns out what they saw were feathers from the bird.

Holman told WABC she loves animals and has always wanted to catch a seagull… just not necessarily in the face.

According to Morey’s Pier, the SpringShot ride launches you straight into the air at speeds over 75 mph.

Warning: Video contains loud audio. Viewers may want to adjust their audio.

