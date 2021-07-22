SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area Senior High announced Thursday that head football coach Pete McAdams has resigned.

McAdams has been the head football coach at SPASH since 2000 and has led the Panthers to a record of 146-72 during his tenure. The long-time head coach won six Wisconsin Valley Conference/Valley Football Association championships and reached the state semi-finals two times during his tenure.

McAdams was named the conference coach of the year seven times and was also recognized twice as the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

The high school said they will appoint an interim head coach for the 2021 season and begin a formal search for a permanent head coach later in the school year.

McAdams will continue to teach social studies at SPASH.

