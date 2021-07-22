Marshfield business receives gold status for being breastfeeding friendly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dental Crafters of Marshfield received honors for their commitment to breastfeeding mothers.

Dental Crafters has a room for breastfeeding employees. Inside is a comfortable chair and a cushioned bench, a sink and sanitary wipes as well as a fridge for breast milk.

This get-away room allows for mothers to stick to their breastfeeding goals and keep their babies healthy by continuing to provide milk for them naturally.

“We value our employees, we consider them to be family and so we wanted to take care of their family too,” said Amber Boelker, Human Resources Manager at Dental Crafters.

One mother at Dental Crafters said having the designated room helped her gain some peace of mind and feel less stressed about returning to work.

Wood County Breastfeeding Coalition supports mothers through their breastfeeding experience and can provide a tool kit for businesses with the steps for how to become breastfeeding friendly certified.

The Coalition awards different levels for being breastfeeding friendly and tailors their tool kit based on means and needs.

Those interested can email woodcobfcoalition@gmail.com for more information. You can also visit this website.

