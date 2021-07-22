Advertisement

Governor urges virus vaccinations to fight variant

delta variant
delta variant(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official on Thursday comes amid growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago. Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Wausau animal shelter seeing an increase in animal intakes
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely
Site of Wausau Center Mall on July 21, 2021
Majority of Wausau mall, including front entrance now gone

Latest News

Chef Eric Adjepong
Global food trend is hot
Wisconsin homes selling at fastest pace since tracking began
Five people were arrested for the drug overdose death of Jordan May in Waupaca County. Top...
Five arrested for Waupaca County drug overdose, referred for reckless homicide charges
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks...
Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade