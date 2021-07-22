Advertisement

Gov. Evers makes surprise visit to Wausau, joins Mayor Rosenberg’s “Movin with the Mayor” event

Gov. Evers plays pickleball with Wausau community leaders
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers made a surprise visit to Wausau on Wednesday, appearing at Mayor Katie Rosenberg’s “Movin with the Mayor” event to play pickleball.

In the first edition of the event, only a “special guest” was listed in the details before Gov. Evers showed up. The Governor came with his wife, First Lady Kathy Evers, and played multiple matches with community leaders, pickleball members and Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

“Great exercise and actually, it’s good cardiac. It’s good every which way,” Gov. Evers said.

The event was started to encourage Wausau to get outside and stay active as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Community leaders like city council members and Wausau Fire Chief, Bob Barteck, played as well.

“I came down. I’ve never played before. Got a quick pickleball lesson and was into our first game,” Chief Barteck said.

“People are ready to get out and about and try new things. And we’ve got these great pickleball courts, so we thought we’d invite folks out to try pickleball out,” Mayor Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg and her husband played a match against Gov. Evers and his wife. The Governor took that match handily.

“He and the first lady smoked me and [my husband]. But, you know, I invited him back and we’ll have a rematch here,” Mayor Rosenberg said.

Pickleball Rocks Brand Ambassador Andrea Ingvalson says people are excited to learn the sport.

“People are interested in learning. We’ve got some veterans players here who are teaching and playing along with newcomers. So, it’s perfect,” Ingvalson said.

Mayor Rosenberg plans on at least two more “Movin with the Mayor” events, with the next one coming in August.

