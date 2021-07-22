Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Wausau animal shelter seeing an increase in animal intakes
COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
Site of Wausau Center Mall on July 21, 2021
Majority of Wausau mall, including front entrance now gone

Latest News

Mayflies Swarm Gas Station 7/22/2021
Mayflies Swarm Gas Station 7/22/2021
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
SPASH head football coach Pete McAdams resigns
Storms are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong storms Friday night-Saturday morning