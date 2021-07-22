Advertisement

Eau Claire firefighters show off PFAS-free fire suppressant

An Eau Claire firefighter putting out a fire using F-500 in a demonstration in Eau Claire, Wis.
An Eau Claire firefighter putting out a fire using F-500 in a demonstration in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department stopped using a traditional with a known chemical in it in 2019.

Thursday, firefighters showed off what they now use instead to put out certain types of fires.

They demonstrated an extinguishing agent known as F-500 at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Though the material puts out many types of fires effectively, unlike traditional foam, it doesn’t have harmful man-made chemicals known as PFAS.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said all of his department’s in-service trucks carry F-500.

He also said firefighters don’t use it very often. Most fires only require water to be extinguished. Some blazes, however, including ones with flammables like gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as those with metals, need a more powerful compound.

Bertrang added in addition to not having PFAS, F-500 also attacks fires differently from traditional foam. Instead of putting a blanket over the fire, it strikes it a molecular level.

“It’s an agent that’s able to encapsulate the molecules and works very well in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Also works well as a cooling agent as we talked about during our demonstration. And that’s how it works in many applications to draw out the heat and the fire is extinguished in that way.”

Officials from the Chippewa Falls and Altoona departments were also at Thursday’s demonstration. They said while their department don’t use traditional foam anymore, they also don’t use F-500 yet. They want to study it more and see how Eau Claire firefighters use it before deciding whether to buy it or another fire suppressant.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Wisconsin DHS enforces doctor’s blunt and heartbreaking message as hospitalized patients ask for vaccine: “I’m sorry. It’s too late”.
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Wausau animal shelter seeing an increase in animal intakes
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR confirmation fight brewing after Wausau board chair refuses to leave

Latest News

Storms are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong storms Friday night-Saturday morning
Showers & storms ending overnight. More storms late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Non-Profit Looking for More Community Engagement 7/22/2021
Non-Profit Looking for More Community Engagement 7/22/2021
Adaptive Communities, Inc. in Wausau
Wausau non-profit for adults with special needs is looking for more community engagement
Millions of mayflies invade Nekoosa
Millions of mayflies invade a gas station in Nekoosa