Advertisement

Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate athletes competing in Tokyo

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its...
This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011(Hand-out | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Chipotle is getting into the Olympic spirit with limited-edition gold foil wrapped burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The burrito will be available at participating locations starting Friday, July 23.

“We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country’s top competitors,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release. “Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes.”

The restaurant chain is also offering free delivery on orders made via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through Aug. 1.

Chipotle says it wants to make it easier to feed Olympic fans while they watch their favorite sporting events.

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011, according to the restaurant.

Chipotle celebrated American athletes in June with new digital menu items.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Wausau could welcome new group of refugees in October
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Wausau animal shelter seeing an increase in animal intakes
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
UPDATE: Elderly Oshkosh woman located safely
Kayla Grimes has been chronically ill her entire life. She has over 15 illnesses that cause her...
Wisconsin Rapids native raising $15,000 for service dog

Latest News

Wisconsin homes selling at fatest pace since tracking began
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill