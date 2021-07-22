Advertisement

Affordable health insurance available for those who received unemployment benefits in 2021

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Health Insurance Marketplace at is now offering low-cost private health insurance to anyone who is receiving — or already received — unemployment benefits in 2021 during this Special Enrollment Period.

Consumers who take action today and confirm updated savings on the plan of their choice will start receiving the savings and lower costs starting with their August 1 premiums. Enrollment ends on August 15, 2021.

Dr. LaShawn McIver, the Director of the Office of Minority Health at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joined Sunrise 7 on Thursday to discuss how financial assistance has been expanded for customers.

Learn how you can save at HealthCare.gov

