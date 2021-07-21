Wausau animal shelter seeking an increase in animal intakes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Humane Society of Marathon County has taken in an increase of both stray and surrendered animals over the past few months.

Executive Director Lisa Leitermann said the shelter took in 37 animals total last week. That’s compared to their normal 10-15 animals per week.

She said aside from rescuing strays, more animals have been surrendered to the shelter for several reasons.

“I ask people to just make sure everyone is on board with the decision to bring in a new pet,” Leitermann said. “They are expensive. They have a lot of needs. They need to go to the doctor, they need their food, they need they need all those things. So, just knowing the commitment before you get into it and having options.”

She said May through November are the busiest months for any animal shelter.

“It felt really busy, it felt really crazy,” Leitermann explained. “When we went back to look at the numbers, we understood why it was a crazy week.”

The rate of adoptions have been steady for the shelter, Leitermann said they are always seeking more.

“Look at our website, look at our Facebook page,” Leitermann said. “We’re always sharing out adoptable pets. You can apply right from out website and we have the best pets in town. I know it.”

People who are not interested in adopting an animal can still help the shelter during this time by becoming a volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.