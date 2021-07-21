Advertisement

Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

(KLTV Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street. TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee. Police say a man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, a two people had non-life threatening injuries. One person was in custody and other suspects were being sought. The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Bath & Body Works will re-open in Rib Mountain
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Timothy Gascoigne booking photo
Man wanted by Everest Metro Police located
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

Police Lights
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Chance for showers increase heading into the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase over the next few days
Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals
Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals
Lamers Holds Open House
Lamers Holds Open House