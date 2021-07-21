Sen. Baldwin says parents should get time off for pregnancy loss and other family planning events

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Sen. Tammy Baldwin has introduced a bill that would allow time off for certain pregnancy and fertility unexpected events.

The bill was introduced Tuesday in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Baldwin is proposing time off for people impacted by a pregnancy loss, an unsuccessful round of an assisted reproductive technology procedure, a failed adoption or surrogacy arrangement, or the diagnosis or event that impacts pregnancy or fertility.

The time off is for people to address their own health needs and the health needs of their partners.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is a sponsor.

