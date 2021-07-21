Advertisement

Opioid settlement expected to net $400M for Wisconsin

(DrugAbuse.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin is set to receive about $400 million as part of a proposed $26 billion national legal settlement over the opioid crisis. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wisconsin’s share of the settlement with the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids and the distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse that will track the amount of opioids they send to health care providers and localities.

