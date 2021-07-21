Advertisement

NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - NBA Finals champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

WISN reporter Stephanie Sutton was there when the Milwaukee Bucks superstar pulled up to Chick-fil-A to pick up his order. No. 34 had his NBA Finals MVP trophy on his lap.

“I was hungry,” Giannis told Sutton.

Giannis teased his visit to Chick-fil-A during an Instagram Live.

“I haven’t slept at all. I haven’t slept for even one minute,” said a beaming Giannis.

Chick-fil-A in Pewaukee offered the NBA Champ free food for life.

