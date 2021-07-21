Advertisement

Majority of Wausau mall, inlcuding front enterance now gone

Site of Wausau Center Mall on July 21, 2021
Site of Wausau Center Mall on July 21, 2021(WOZ- Wausau Chamber of Commerce)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The main entrance to the Wausau Center Mall that welcomed shoppers from Third Street and Washington Street was torn down Wednesday. The remaining parts of the mall will be torn down this week.

WATCH VIDEO: Front entrance demolished

“There will be brief road closures this week as crews bring down the final walls along Washington Street,” said Chuck Ghidorzi of Wausau Opportunity Zone.

Demolition of the Wausau Center Mall started on May 21

HOM Furniture and two parking structures remain in operation. The JC Penney building will likely stay standing until next summer.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath & Body Works will re-open in Rib Mountain
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter
Timothy Gascoigne booking photo
Man wanted by Everest Metro Police located
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect

Latest News

Opioid settlement expected to net $400M for Wisconsin
COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Bucks celebration parade to be held Thursday morning in Milwaukee
A school bus at the Weston, WI depot
Lamers holds hiring open house