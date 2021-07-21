Majority of Wausau mall, inlcuding front enterance now gone

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The main entrance to the Wausau Center Mall that welcomed shoppers from Third Street and Washington Street was torn down Wednesday. The remaining parts of the mall will be torn down this week.

“There will be brief road closures this week as crews bring down the final walls along Washington Street,” said Chuck Ghidorzi of Wausau Opportunity Zone.

Demolition of the Wausau Center Mall started on May 21

HOM Furniture and two parking structures remain in operation. The JC Penney building will likely stay standing until next summer.

