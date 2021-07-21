Lamers holds hiring open house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lamers Bus Lines is holding an open-house hiring event at all of its locations today. With school starting in little over a month, and in-class sessions resuming full time they need to fill enough driver slots to cover their routes.

At the open house, applicants can have on-the-spot interviews, learn more about the job and even test-drive a bus.

The Weston school bus depot is one example where they are looking to significantly increase their numbers.

“We fill up a larger area too. We’re Rothschild, Mosinee, here, Junction City, and so we’re probably needing about 15 to 20 drivers for that entire area,” said bus driver and recruiter Wendi DeMars.

Base pay starts around $17.50 per hour with bonuses throughout the year, and Lamers provides all the necessary training to get a commercial driver’s license.

Drivers can work full or part time, depending on their needs and wants, and Lamers also has a program to help single parents who can’t afford childcare.

“If you’re a single mother, or a single parent and you need extra money and you need daycare for your children, we have a ride-along program. And what that ride-along program is, is you can put your child on the school bus with you while you’re doing your routes,” said DeMars.

The open house is Wednesday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but they are always hiring so applicants can schedule an appointment on any day.

