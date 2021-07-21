Exhibit honors over 100 years of Marathon County Parks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The opening of the “Preserved For Generations” exhibit at Woodson History Center drew in many local viewers to experience 100 years of Marathon County Park system history.

The main intentions of the exhibit were to honor the park system and inform people of all the parks, large and small, that are available to them in their community.

“Parks are something that everyone has a connection with... As a subject, the parks are really interesting to learn about and are hopefully something people really connect with,” said Ben Clark, Archivist and Exhibit Team Leader.

Another goal of the exhibit is to to show how the parks and their functions have changed over time. It highlights pictures and items from the 1920′s and 1980′s and compares them to now. Unique stories from people at different park locations are told in the descriptions.

Clark thought the signs were an interesting part of the exhibit because of their one-of-a-kind origin. They were hand carved in the 1930′s. The shape of the A and E and the font is distinctive to local parks and has been for 100 years. Next time you see a local park sign, pay attention to its historic font!

Old photographs along with descriptions of personal stories made the exhibit come to life. It illustrated the importance of the parks system in helping community members bond over their park experiences throughout history as they continue to do so today. The public can send in photographs of their fond memories at county parks to be part of a slideshow in the exhibit.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday 9 AM to 4:30 PM. It is also open Saturday and Sunday 1 PM to 4 PM.

