Advertisement

Exhibit honors over 100 years of Marathon County Parks

Woodson History Center opened its doors to the exhibit today
Historic exhibit highlighting a century of Marathon County Parks opened today.
Historic exhibit highlighting a century of Marathon County Parks opened today.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The opening of the “Preserved For Generations” exhibit at Woodson History Center drew in many local viewers to experience 100 years of Marathon County Park system history.

The main intentions of the exhibit were to honor the park system and inform people of all the parks, large and small, that are available to them in their community.

“Parks are something that everyone has a connection with... As a subject, the parks are really interesting to learn about and are hopefully something people really connect with,” said Ben Clark, Archivist and Exhibit Team Leader.

Another goal of the exhibit is to to show how the parks and their functions have changed over time. It highlights pictures and items from the 1920′s and 1980′s and compares them to now. Unique stories from people at different park locations are told in the descriptions.

Clark thought the signs were an interesting part of the exhibit because of their one-of-a-kind origin. They were hand carved in the 1930′s. The shape of the A and E and the font is distinctive to local parks and has been for 100 years. Next time you see a local park sign, pay attention to its historic font!

Old photographs along with descriptions of personal stories made the exhibit come to life. It illustrated the importance of the parks system in helping community members bond over their park experiences throughout history as they continue to do so today. The public can send in photographs of their fond memories at county parks to be part of a slideshow in the exhibit.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday 9 AM to 4:30 PM. It is also open Saturday and Sunday 1 PM to 4 PM.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
Bath & Body Works will re-open in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Kayla Grimes has been chronically ill her entire life. She has over 15 illnesses that cause her...
Wisconsin Rapids native raising $15,000 for service dog
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
New exhibit in Wausau celebrates 100 years of Marathon County Parks
New exhibit in Wausau celebrates 100 years of Marathon County Parks
La Crosse woman seeking funds for service dog to gain more independence
La Crosse woman seeking funds for service dog to gain more independence