Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter.

The call for the crash came in shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. There is no word on the condition of those involved in the crash at this time.

Officials at the scene tell NewsChannel 7 the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

