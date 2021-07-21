Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Kronenwetter

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter on Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Maple Ridge Road in Kronenwetter.

The call for the crash came in shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. There is no word on the condition of those involved in the crash at this time.

Officials at the scene tell NewsChannel 7 the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Bath & Body Works will re-open in Rib Mountain
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Timothy Gascoigne booking photo
Man wanted by Everest Metro Police located
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

Patient at doctor
Sen. Baldwin says parents should get time off for pregnancy loss and other family planning events
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Chance for showers increase heading into the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase over the next few days
Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals
Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals