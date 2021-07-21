Advertisement

Elderly Oshkosh woman may be headed to Clark County

Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
Silver Alert issued for Georgia Pinkerton
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Oshkosh woman who may be headed to Clark County.

Georgia Pinkerton was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A family member said she has been talking about heading to Clark County. The family is concerned as she has not driven a car in three years.

Pinkerton is believed to be driving a 2018 blue Kia Soul.

Example photo of Kia Soul
Example photo of Kia Soul(WSAW)

If you see Pinkerton or the vehicle call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

