Bucks takedown Suns, win first NBA title since 1971

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 50 points helping the Bucks win their second NBA title in franchise history and first since 1971 after defeating the Suns 105-98 in Game 6.

Both teams started out slow shooting a combined 4-for-16 from the field and seven turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. The Bucks offense would settle in outscoring the Suns 29-16 in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 10 first-quarter points.

The Bucks started the second quarter 1-of-14 from the field allowing the Suns to creep back in the game. Milwaukee was outscored 31-13 in the second quarter and trailed 47-42 at the break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came out in the second half bullying scoring 12 of the Bucks’ first 16 points. The Bucks would use that to send it to the fourth quarter even at 77.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth. The Bucks hovered around a four to eight point lead. A Khris Middleton fader with 56.9 seconds to help the Bucks seal the win.

Middleton chipped in 17. Holiday had 12 points with 11 assists and nine rebounds. Bobby Portis had an important 16 points off the bench.

