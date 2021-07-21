Bucks celebration parade to be held Thursday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - A parade will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee to celebrate the Bucks championship win. Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will take part in the parade. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Avenue and N. Prospect Avenue. The location is near the iconic orange sunburst steel sculpture that sits at the lake end of Wisconsin Avenue.

The parade will then proceed west on E. Wisconsin Avenue before turning north onto N. Water Street. From there, the route will continue on N. Water Street to E. Knapp Street before ending on E. Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.

Following the parade, a championship celebration will be held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage.

