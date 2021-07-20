Advertisement

Wildfires in Canada create air quality concerns in Wisconsin

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in Wisconsin. Here, the sun is viewed through smoky haze over Lake Wissota in northwestern Wisconsin. (Tom Larson/WEAU Viewer Photo)(Submitted By Viewer)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children, older adults and those with cardiac or respiratory issues are urged to limit their time outdoors due to air quality concerns.

The visible haze is due to wildfires in Ontario and Manitoba. The Department of Natural Resources website shows air quality index values have reached an unhealthy level for some groups. Exposure to these suspended particles from the smoke can cause serious health problems.

Children are more likely to be affected because their respiratory systems are still developing. Kids breathe more air per pound of bodyweight than adults.

Experts say paper masks will not help. Particulate masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators will help, but they must fit well and be used correctly.

The advisory lasts until midnight Wednesday and the entire state. By Thursday morning air quality should be improved statewide.

Tuesday, the Marathon County Health Department noted the air quality in Wausau was ‘moderate’.

This means that if you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
Rendering of SecurCare Self Storage
Storage facililty eyes former Shopko site in Marshfield

Latest News

Near daily rain shower chances this week with Thunderstorms expected Thursday.
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase over the next few days
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill