Travel still uncertain as countries try to open up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Travel season is fully underway, and though the world is eager to get opened up and back to normal, the uncertainty of new COVID-19 variants as well as disparities in vaccination rates keeps the industry under the thumb of uncertainty.

Last year international travel for pleasure was impossible. As a result, there was a boom in the RV industry with people taking more socially distanced trips confined to their “bubble.” Travel agencies that relied heavily on overseas tourism had to adjust to find ways to serve their clients.

“We kind of learned a lot in the last year. I did some domestic travel training, because it wasn’t something a lot of people were doing and you know and I learned a lot about the states of the U.S. and things that you can see here, which was kind of a little added benefit to us, because it’s some new knowledge that we have,” said Travel Leaders Manager Kim Banczak.

Some countries are finding ways to let tourists back in, often requiring vaccine proof as a COVID-era precaution. Even that is ever-evolving, though, with strains like the Delta variant causing upticks in cases in parts of the world.

“The rules change constantly. You know, if I’m planning a trip for next month and I understand for today what the rules are for where I’m taking a trip to, when it’s time to go the rules are going to be different. And it’s so important for people to recognize that because they’re changing. They might even change the morning you wake up for the trip,” said Holiday Vacations Director of Operations Steve Youngblood.

Youngblood says the best defense is to get travel insurance, and make sure it covers every contingency, such as healthcare if you fall ill abroad or if you have to quarantine on your return.

