Police searching for man that ran during Weston traffic stop

Timothy Gascoigne booking photo
Timothy Gascoigne booking photo(Everest Metro Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a man that fled a traffic stop on Monday.

Police said Timothy Gascoigne, 25, is the suspect in several crimes and there are numerous warrants for his arrest. Police said he might be staying at a hotel.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Everest Metro Police at 715-359-4202.

