Police searching for man that ran during Weston traffic stop

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a man that fled a traffic stop on Monday.

Police said Timothy Gascoigne, 25, is the suspect in several crimes and there are numerous warrants for his arrest. Police said he might be staying at a hotel.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Everest Metro Police at 715-359-4202.

