Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
Rendering of SecurCare Self Storage
Storage facililty eyes former Shopko site in Marshfield

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Countries in Europe are trying to navigate the safest way to welcome tourists back
Travel still uncertain as countries try to open up
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family