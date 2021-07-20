Langlade County Health Department seeks input from parents regarding child vaccinations

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Health Department has asked parents to fill out a survey about their decision to vaccinate, or not vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

The goal of the survey is to better understand the factors parents weigh when making that choice.

A news release from the health officer explained the role of public health is to educate and inform. She said in order to do that, they need to collect feedback and input from the audience they are attempting to reach.

The survey is open to all parents in Langlade County.

