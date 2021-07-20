Advertisement

Kenosha man charged with shooting young car theft suspect

(KLTV Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man accused of shooting and wounding a girl after an apparent car theft attempt has been criminally charged. A criminal complaint charges 26-year-old Rodney Robinson Jr. with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Robinson told police he has a concealed carry permit for his gun and said he was told he could shoot to defend himself or his property when he went through the concealed carry training.

The complaint says Robinson left his car running when he went into the Mobil station in Kenosha last Friday and the 13-year-old girl jumped inside and tried to drive away when Robinson opened fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to...
Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
Rendering of SecurCare Self Storage
Storage facililty eyes former Shopko site in Marshfield

Latest News

Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
Near daily rain shower chances this week with Thunderstorms expected Thursday.
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase over the next few days
full wx sunrise 7 wsaw
full wx sunrise 7 wsaw
Know Regional Rules When Traveling
Know Regional Rules When Traveling